MP CM’s security and administration handled entirely by women on International Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, an all-women team managed the security, administrative duties, media coordination, piloting, and chauffeuring of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

According to sources, DSP Bittu Sharma led the CM’s security, while Under Secretary Shrilekha Kshotriya oversaw the duties of the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for the CM.

Advertisement

Similarly, Inspector Irshad Ali served as the CM’s driver, while the CM’s primary press officers for the day were Bindu Sunil and Sonia Parihar.

Advertisement

During the event, the Chief Minister felicitated several women achievers and transferred the monthly installment of the Laadli Behna Yojana along with financial aid for gas cylinder refilling directly into the bank accounts of beneficiary women.

At a function held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal, Dr Yadav transferred ₹1,552.73 crore to the bank accounts of 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of the Laadli Behna Yojana.

Additionally, he transferred ₹55.95 crore into the accounts of 26 lakh women under the domestic gas cylinder refilling scheme.

The Chief Minister also honored outstanding women achievers across various fields.

Expressing his joy, Dr Yadav stated that he was not only proud to see women excelling in all professional domains but also felt privileged to receive the blessings of so many sisters on this special occasion.

He reaffirmed the BJP-led state government’s commitment to ensuring the overall welfare and well-being of women in Madhya Pradesh.