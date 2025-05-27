MP CM urges people to conserve water

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday carried out shramdaan (service work) at the Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya, located at the Upper Lake in Bhopal, and cleaned the banks of the lake under the ‘Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign’. He also honored the sanitation workers.

The CM sat in a cleaning boat, interacted with the sanitation workers, and encouraged them. He also made a heartfelt appeal to citizens to actively participate in water conservation.

Dr Yadav called upon all citizens to save water in every possible way because every drop of water contains life.

“It (water) is nectar. Our golden future is contained in every drop of it. Saving water is both our need today and our responsibility for a better tomorrow. Water saved today will ensure a secure future,” the Chief Minister asserted.

He said that all possible measures should be taken for water conservation. He noted that saving water is not only the government’s responsibility but that of the entire society, every class, and every individual.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working in a planned manner for the conservation, rejuvenation, and sustainable use of all water sources in the state. He stayed that the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign is a concrete step in this direction, under which the restoration and redevelopment of ancient stepwells, wells, ponds, lakes, and other traditional water sources is being undertaken.

The CM, describing sanitation workers as “Sanitation Messengers,” said that cleanliness is not just a formal campaign but should be an integral part of our lifestyle.

“Where there is cleanliness, there dwells Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth),” he emphasized.

He urged citizens to make cleanliness of their homes, surroundings, and public places a part of their daily routine. The Chief Minister appealed to all citizens to actively participate in the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign and give priority to the cleanliness and conservation of water sources.

The CM later reached the historic old stepwell located in Bada Bagh area of Bhopal, and inspected the restoration work being done by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He said that the state government is moving forward with the concept of “Development through Heritage” and is giving priority to the conservation of old heritages.

The stepwell of Bada Bagh holds significant importance. The stepwell was constructed approximately 200 years ago. The stepwell is three stories high, and its walls, stairs, parapets, and arches are adorned with vine leaf carvings.