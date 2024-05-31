MP CM takes dig at opposition over comments on Modi’s meditation

Taking a dig at the opposition’s objection to PM Narendra Modi’s 45-hour meditation in Kanniyakumari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav commented on Friday that if the opposition does not know about the Hindu tradition of meditation, then it should also not try to disturb someone else’s meditation.

Addressing a press conference at Bhopal along with MP BJP Chief V D Sharma, the MP CM asserted that PM Modi’s ‘tsunami’ would wipe out the Congress in these Lok Sabha polls, and then the Congress, as usual, would put the blame on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and District Magistrates (DM).

He claimed that the BJP would surely cross the 400 seats mark in the general elections. “Whatever Modi ji has said in the past has turned out to be true. In 2014 he predicted a clear majority and we got it. In 2019, Modi ji said 300+ and the BJP achieved it. Similarly, this time he has said 400+ seats, and that will also come true,” the CM maintained.

He said the Congress does not have the guts to fight the polls. Dr Yadav questioned why Rahul Gandhi fled from Amethi and contested from two seats? “Rahul Gandhi was scared that he would lose, so he ran away to some other seats,” Dr Yadav averred.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s challenge to PM Modi for a debate, the MP CM said that a debate is done only with someone who is equal and worthy of it.

Dr Yadav accused the Congress of always pointing fingers at and raising questions on Hindu traditions.

Dr Yadav charged that the morale of Congress workers and leaders is down due to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He asserted that the BJP has a third generation of leadership but the Congress is still stuck on a family only.

MP BJP Chief V D Sharma claimed that the BJP would win all 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh. He said the BJP’s vote share in MP would be 68 percent.

He asserted that the BJP would meet its target of increasing its vote share by 10 percent in MP and the saffron party would register wins on at least 80 percent of the total polling booths in the state.