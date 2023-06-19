MP CM stresses role of MSME sector in self reliance

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stressed that the role of medium, small and micro enterprises is as crucial as that of large-scale industries to achieve the goal of a self-reliant India.

Addressing a state-level summit of ‘Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ (MSME) at Hotel Amer Greens in Bhopal on Monday, the CM said that MP is also striving to become self-dependent and contribute to the country’s efforts to achieve self-reliance in the industrial sector.

He said PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India in the 21st century would be achieved through the involvement of the MSME sector.

The CM said the MSME sector plays a very important role in creating jobs at the local level. He said that the medium, small and micro industries are also a major source of generating revenue at the state level.

The CM assured that the state government would leave no stone unturned to provide ease of doing business to the entrepreneurs who operate in the MSME sector. He said policies are being drafted to assist the MSME sector.

The CM also invited suggestions from entrepreneurs to further improve the policies to make them more friendly and easy for the MSME sector.

The CM called upon the MSM enterprises to come forward and become partners with the state government to provide internship facilities to youth under the ‘Mukhyamantri seekho-kamao yojana’ (CM learn and earn scheme).