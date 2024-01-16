MP: CM orders removal of revenue official after video goes viral

Sending a strong message to government officials to behave properly and use decent language with the public, MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has ordered the removal of a woman Tehsildar (land revenue official), who was seen in a viral video misbehaving and using derogatory language against some farmers.

The incident had occurred in village Kumariyarav in Sonkatch tehsil of Dewas district. Tehslidar, Anjali Gupta, was seen in a video scolding and shouting on some farmers who were opposing the laying of power cables by erecting poles in their agricultural fields.

After the viral video came to the notice of the CM, he instructed the officials to behave decently with the common people. Chief Minister Dr Yadav said that officers should use only polite and courteous language while talking to the common people.

He categorically said that rudeness and use of vulgar or obscene language would not be accepted at any cost. The CM asserted that good governance is the basic mantra of the BJP state government.

The CM ordered the removal of the Tehsildar and following the CM’s instructions, Dewas Collector Rishabh Gupta has removed Tehsildar Anjali Gupta from her field posting. She has been attached to the District Headquarters.