MP CM Mohan Yadav accuses Congress of giving a raw deal to Ambedkar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav claimed on Monday that when Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar passed away in New Delhi, the then Congress government did not allow his last rites to be conducted there. What’s more, they even charged his wife the tariff of the plane by which she eventually carried Ambedkar’s body to Mumbai.

Interacting with media persons after paying homage to Jan Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary here, the chief minister said, “Dr Mukherjee’s death in Srinagar was a murder, but the Congress never let the truth come to light.”

“The Congress must repent for all its wrongdoings. It even charged the rent of the plane by which Dr Ambedkar’s wife had to take his body from New Delhi to Mumbai to perform his last rites, as the then Congress government did not allow it at New Delhi,” Dr Mohan Yadav averred.

“Even while Dr Ambedkar was alive, the Congress never let him win any Lok Sabha election,” Dr Yadav said.

“The Congress disrespected Dr Ambedkar when he was alive and has been dishonouring him all these years after his death,” he maintained.

“Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee also went to Kashmir to oppose Article 370. His sacrifice reminds us all that the Congress did not let the truth come out of what was a murder,” Dr Yadav said.