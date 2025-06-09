MP CM hails Modi government over completion of 11 years

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of 11 successful years of his tenure, and expressed confidence that the nation will continue to benefit from Modi’s leadership in 2029 as well.

The MP CM noted that the present era marks a golden age for India, and the work accomplished by Prime Minister Modi is truly unprecedented and historic.

Advertisement

Dr Yadav highlighted that Prime Minister Modi has unified the national consciousness and elevated India’s global standing.

Advertisement

“Balancing relations among global powers, PM Modi secured affordable petroleum from Russia while simultaneously equipping the nation with advanced defense technology from Israel and the United States,” the MP CM pointed out.

Dr Yadav credited this to the Prime Minister’s courage and strategic capabilities. He also praised the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, as an example of Modi’s extraordinary leadership.

The Chief Minister emphasised that under Modi’s leadership, the nation is steadily progressing on the path of development. “The Prime Minister’s 11 years in service have laid a strong foundation for realizing the vision of a ‘Developed India’. These years have brought tangible and positive changes in the lives of the poor, farmers, women, youth, and other underserved sections of society,” Dr Yadav asserted.

He further noted that under Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership, India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy.

“From faith to finance, tradition to technology, infrastructure to public welfare, agriculture to industry, and employment to startups — new milestones have been achieved across every sector,” the MP CM stated.

He said the removal of Article 370 for national integration, implementation of the CAA, enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act), abolition of triple talaq, construction of Shri Ram Temple, and India’s presidency of the G20 are all historic achievements inspired by the spirit of Nation First, making every Indian proud.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh, for making the lives of Indian citizens more dignified, simpler, and prosperous.