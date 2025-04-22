MP CM calls for protection of Mother Earth on Earth Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state on the occasion of ‘Earth Day’ to actively participate in environmental conservation, saying, “This day reminds us of our duties towards the Earth and provides an opportunity to commit to maintaining environmental balance.”

In his message on social media platform ‘X’, Chief Minister Dr Yadav quoted a Sanskrit verse, “Yasyam samudra uta sindhurapo yasyamannaṃ kṛṣṭayaḥ sambabhūvuhu, Yasyamidaṃ jinvati praṇadejat sa no bhumiḥ purvapeya dadhatu (The land where oceans, rivers, water bodies, and lakes are present, where various types of food are produced, and where people involved in agriculture and commerce live in social organisation, and where these beings breathe and move; may this motherland provide us with food and drink).” He said this Vedic mantra highlights the greatness of the Earth and its nourishing essence for all.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Dr Yadav urged people to engage in maximum tree plantation and contribute towards making the Earth green and beautiful. He emphasised that the Earth is our mother, and its protection is our duty.

Advertisement

“Let us all come together to fill our land with greenery once again,” he stated.