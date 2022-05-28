MP BJP forms 18-member poll committee

The state unit of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh has formed an 18-member election committee following approval from the party’s national president J.P. Nadda.

The committee includes state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma; Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Narendra Singh Tomar; BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya; Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste; former state BJP president Rakesh Singh; Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Narottam Mishra; Lal Singh Arya; Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya; Rajendra Shukla; Bhupendra Singh; Hitanand; Kavita Patidar; and Om Praksh Dhurve.

The special invitee members in the committee are Shiv Prakash (co-organization minister of state BJP), Murlidhar Rao (state in-charge) and Pankaja Munde (co-incharge).

“The committee has been formed after seeking approval from the national president J.P. Nadda,” Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.

Nadda will visit Madhya Pradesh on June 1 during which he will be meeting the core committee members.

He will meet the state’s working committee members to review the BJP’s ongoing preparations regarding the Assembly polls scheduled next year.

He will also review the progress reports of the individual members of the state working committee assigned to them.