MP Assembly’s monsoon session from Aug 9 to 12

The four-day monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday. Speaker Girish Gautam convened an all-party meeting here on Sunday for the smooth functioning of the House.

On this occasion, a booklet of unparliamentary words and phrases was also released.

Leader of the House, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath and other senior members were present in the all-party meeting.

During this meeting, a booklet of unparliamentary words and phrases prepared by the state Assembly Secretariat for use by the Assembly members was also released.

According to A.P. Singh, Principal Secretary of the MP Assembly, since the notification of the session, a total of 1,184 questions have been received, apart from calling attention, adjournment motions and other notices of urgent public importance.

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the Speaker has directed that visitors should not gather collectively in the Secretariat premises. The wearing of masks has been made compulsory and only those who are vaccinated will be allowed to enter the Assembly premises.

The monsoon session is being held at a time when the Gwalior-Chambal region is completely devastated due to heavy rains and floods. There has been massive destruction to life and property and the issue is likely to create ruckus in the assembly.

The BJP-led state government claims that all possible help is being provided to the flood-hit victims while questions are being raised on the working of the government.

During the monsoon session, an exhibition of bamboo-based products is being organized in the Central Hall of the Legislative Assembly, which will be inaugurated by Assembly Speaker Gautam and Chief Minister Chouhan on Monday.