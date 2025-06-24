MP: 3 members of family die in suicide pact, one critical

Four members of a family allegedly consumed poison in a suicide pact in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

They said three of them have passed away, while the youngest is battling for her life at a hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place in Dhobghatta village under the jurisdiction of Udaynagar police station.

The four family members had consumed poison two days ago. They were admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Police officials said the man Radheyshyam (50) was the first to succumb on Sunday. Following that his wife Rangu Bai (48) and elder daughter Asha (22) passed away on Monday. The family’s 15-year-old daughter is admitted in hospital in a serious condition, they added.

The girl is not in a condition to give any statement so the reason behind the incident is not yet clear, police said.