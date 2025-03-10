MoU signed to evaluate Ayurvedic formulation’s potential to treat diabetes

In a significant step towards advancing Ayurveda research in diabetes management, the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Kolkata, under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the School of Natural Product Studies (SNPS), Jadavpur University, Kolkata.

The agreement, formalised at CARI, Kolkata, marks the beginning of a collaborative research project titled “Evaluation of Vidangadi Lauham, a Classical Ayurvedic Formulation in the Management of Diabetes in Experimental Animals.”

This research project holds immense potential in the field of Ayurveda research, aiming to establish a strong scientific foundation for the use of Vidangadi Lauham in diabetes management. By conducting biophysical characterisation and analysing the biological activity of medicinal plants, the study will contribute significantly to the preservation and restoration of India’s rich medicinal plant heritage.

The findings will be instrumental in developing high-quality, safe, and effective Ayurvedic formulations for combating diabetes and its complications.

Furthermore, the project highlights the need for a comprehensive database to validate the health benefits of medicinal plants, ensuring their credibility in the global healthcare landscape. The ultimate goal is to popularise Ayurvedic formulations as natural health-promoting agents, fostering greater acceptance of traditional medicine worldwide.

With diabetes being a growing global concern, this research initiative has the potential to lead to the development of an Ayurvedic formulation with minimal to no side effects, ultimately improving public health and enhancing the quality of life for countless individuals.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by officials from both institutions, including Dr. G. Babu, Director, CARI, Kolkata, alongside Dr. Anupam Mangal, Assistant Director (Pharmacognosy), Dr. Lalrin Puia, Research Officer (Pharmacology), Dr. Sharad D. Pawar, Assistant Director (Pharmacology), and Dr. Rahul Singh, Research Officer (AEP). Representing SNPS, Jadavpur University, Prof. (Dr.) Pallab Kanti Halder, Director and Principal Investigator of the project, was also present.