Furthering the relationship between the Indian Navy and IIT Delhi on research in the underwater domain of Naval Electronic Systems, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed.

The relationship dates back to 1970s and key technologies for Navy in the field of underwater electronics have been developed by the Centre for Applied Research in Electronics (CARE) at IIT Delhi since then.

The research carried out at IIT Delhi has played an important role in the technological advances made by the Indian Navy. In line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Indian Navy endeavours on development of major technology-driven projects through IIT Delhi.