The J&K Police personnel besides fighting terrorism in the Union Territory (UT) have also turned plasma donors for civilians battling in hospitals with Corona virus. Several such patients have recovered due to the plasma donation of the men in khakhi.

The Covid-19 scenario in J&K has turned alarming with the number of deaths crossing the figure of 612 and more than 32,000 persons testing positive.

The J&K DGP Dilbag Singh has himself taken the initiative of motivating policemen who have recovered from the virus to donate plasma for those suffering because of Covid-19.

He said that about 300 police personnel have so far recovered and will be screened for donating their plasma. He appealed to the recovered patients from the society to come forward and donate their plasma for saving precious lives. He also appealed to the personnel from other security forces who had contracted this disease and have now recovered to donate their plasma.

As a collective fight against COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with the department of health and medical education recently organised a plasma screening camp in Srinagar. Top brass of the police and doctors attended the camp.

Under this initiative, the J&K Police personnel who had contracted the infection and have recovered will be voluntarily donating their plasma.

The DGP assured that J&K Police is always available to provide help, assist and multiply the efforts of the Health department in the fight against COVID-19. The DGP rewarded six police personnel with commendation certificate and cash of Rs.5000 to each of them for donating their plasma.

He asked the districts and units to screen policemen and prepare a list of donors.

Setting an example and leading from the front, Police constable Syed Zulfikar Ali, who is deployed at Anantnag in IRP 11th Battalion volunteered to donate plasma to a senior bureaucrat who immediately required O-negative plasma. However, condition of the bureaucrat was bad and he later succumbed to the disease.

Dilbag Singh, as a welfare measure, also sanctioned a relief of Rs.6 lakhs to 128 policemen who were infected with the pandemic. Several police personnel have been infected with the virus while performing their duty. As a special measure, he has also announced a refundable loan of Rs. One lakh that can be availed by policemen tested Covid-19 positive.

As a goodwill gesture, Dilbag Singh sanctioned out of the police pariwar fund a sum of Rs.5000 to each of the 128 police personnel who contracted the virus while on duty.