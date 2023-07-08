The police have achieved a major success in the fight against drug trafficking by arresting four female heroine suppliers including most wanted female heroin smuggler Saleema (code name “Bachi”) of Balole in Bari Brahmana of Samba district.

With these arrests, the number of women narco-suppliers nabbed in the district during the past six months has risen to twelve.

Among the other arrested women narco-traders are; Gunna Bibi of Sidhra in Jammu, Fullan Bibi of Chak Baggian Vijaypur in district Samba and Salima Bibi of Rakh Barotian Vijaypur in district Samba, said the police.

The raids and traps to arrest those engaged in narco-trade were conducted under the supervision of senior superintendent of police Benam Tosh.

The SSP said that a total of fifty-eight (58) heroine suppliers including twelve (12) women have been arrested by the Samba Police in six months. All other heroine smugglers against whom FIRs have been registered would be arrested at the earliest.

Two hardcore heroine suppliers have also been detained and lodged in jail under the stringent PIT NDPS Act.

Giving details, the SSP said that on a specific tipoff that the most wanted heroine supplier escorted by her accomplices was traveling from Kathua side to Samba by a vehicle, a joint Police party of District Anti NDPS team and Police Post Supwal headed by Incharge PP Supwal PSI Deepika Jalotra laid a trap near NHW Supwal, conducted checking of all passenger as well as private vehicles and intercepted four suspected women who turned out to be most wanted heroine supplier “Bachi” of Balole and three other female smugglers two of whom were also involved in attack on Police near Rakh Barotian Vijaypur. Accordingly, they were handed over to the police parties of concerned Police Stations who immediately reached PP Supwal and arrested the accused under law.

“Bachi” of Balole was most wanted on account of her continuous involvement in heroin smuggling and supplying to the youth of Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts.

Arrest of Bachi is considered a major success for the Police as she had been evading arrest for long and had been giving slip to police everytime during special nakas and raids organized to nab her. Of late, Bachi had changed her hideout from Balole Nallah to Sidhra in Jammu due to geared up raids and intensified patrolling by Samba police around Balole Nallah and used to visit Samba to supply heroine to youth by introducing herself by different names