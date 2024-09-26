Most of Congress’s time spent on factionalism, infighting: PM Modi

In a blistering attack on Congress ahead of the Haryana assembly elections on October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that most of the time of the grand old party is spent on factionalism, infighting, and settling scores with each other.

Modi exuded confidence that the people of Haryana would give the BJP an opportunity to serve them for a third consecutive term.

“National interest is paramount for every BJP worker, and the people of Haryana have decided to give BJP a chance to serve once again,” he said in an interaction with BJP booth workers of the state through the NaMo App.

Slamming the Opposition party, he said, “The entire focus of those contesting against us is based on lies. Spreading lies and canards, talking nonsense, and vitiating the atmosphere has been their strategy.”

“The party that has remained indifferent to public issues for 10 years, which lives for its own family or its own group, can never win the trust of the people of Haryana,” the prime minister contended.

Stating that Congress has failed as an Opposition in the past ten years, Modi added that the party, despite its big boasts, is not making an impact on the people.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP government in Haryana in the past decade, he said the corruption-free dispensation ensured that employment was given without any slip or expenditure for the first time in the state. “Therefore, the people of Haryana are with us, their blessings are with us, hence our victory is certain,” he asserted.

“Congress people live only for their own families. Congress is not concerned about anyone else’s children,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister also took potshots at Congress over its ‘aversion’ to any person from a backward caste taking up the highest offices of the country. “They (Congress) are worried about how the country’s PM came from a backward community, how the Haryana chief minister came from a backward community. That is why these people spread lies because they think if the power of the backward communities increases, what will happen to them? I would also like to tell my brothers to ask Congress for an account of how many lies it dished out regarding MSP,” Modi said.