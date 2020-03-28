Mohamadia Mosque of Deoband has been sealed on Friday by the police and health officials after aJamati (religious preacher) who had stayed here along with four others died of Coronavirus in Kashmir on Thursday.

As soon as the news regarding the death of Jamati due to Corona in Kashmir reached here the police and health department immediately swung into action on Friday and sealed the Mohamadia mosque in Khanka locality. Five Jamaties including the one who is a Corona victim had stayed here. Now the mosque has been sealed and sanitized and so is the entire one km radius area around the mosque.

Six persons have been identified who had come in direct contact with these Jamaties during their stay in the mosque. ” All these six of them have been quarantined at the district headquarter besides two policemen who were on duty outside the mosque during the namaz have also been quarantined at their homes,” said Dr B S Sodhi, chief medical officer ( CMO) of Saharanpur.

” We have also sanitized one km area in a radius of the mosque, ” said the CMO adding that a house survey is being conducted to identify those who offered namaz in the mosque after and on March 9.

Also, someone has posted the picture of this deceased Jamati on social media and requested people to come forward and meet health officials if in any case, they had met these Jamaties during their stay in Deoband.

In fact, a group of five Jamaties had arrived from Nizamuddin in Delhi on March 9 and they stayed in Mohamadia mosque of Khanka locality in Deoband. They had to meet students of different madrasas but somehow it couldn’t happen, said a source adding that they stayed inside the mosque most of the time before leaving for Kashmir on the evening of March 11 where One of them died of Corona in Kashmir on Thursday. They had travelled to Kashmir through Shalimar express.