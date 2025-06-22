MoS to Attend Key Ceremonies in Kenya, Madagascar

An Indian delegation led by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth is scheduled for a three-day visit to Kenya and Madagascar beginning Monday.

In the first leg, Seth will visit Kenya for the joint unveiling of Commemorative Pillar (War memorial honouring the fallen soldiers of India and Kenya) at Taita-Taveta County followed by the Minister’s visit to Madagascar for the celebrations of the 65th Anniversary of the Independence of Madagascar and the creation of the Malagasy Armed Forces, at Antananarivo on June 26.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that India and Kenya are maritime neighbours. The contemporary ties between the two countries are marked by high-level exchanges, robust trade and investment, medical value travel from Kenya, as well as extensive people-to-people contacts. The two nations share a common legacy of struggle against colonialism. Many Indians participated and supported the freedom struggle of Kenya.

India and Madagascar enjoy a multifaceted relationship rooted in historical ties, shared values and a commitment to regional stability and development. The partnership spans across political, military, economic, and diplomatic domains underscoring a shared vision for mutual growth and collaboration, the statement added.

The visit to the two African nations comes following invites by Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Kenya (Minister of Defence, Kenya) and Minister of Armed Forces of Madagascar.