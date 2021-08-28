MoS Home Affairs honours freedom fighters, recalls their services

Veteran freedom fighters from across the country were today honoured at a meeting of the Committee of Eminent Freedom Fighters chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The Committee met as the nation is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” in the 75th year of India’s Independence.

The Minister recalled the dedication with which the freedom fighters had participated in the freedom struggle. The nation can never forget their invaluable contributions, he said.

Mishra said that as per the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Government is fully committed to the welfare of the freedom fighters, and will extend them the best of facilities.

The freedom fighters gave a number of suggestions during the meeting. The Minister of State heard them and assured due consideration and quick action.