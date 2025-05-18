MoS Defence Sanjay Seth to lead Indian delegation at LIMA 2025

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will lead the Indian delegation at the 17th edition of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2025), scheduled to be held in Langkawi, Malaysia, from May 20 to 24.

An Indian Pavilion, which has been set up in the exhibition, will be inaugurated by Seth, an official release issued here said.

Several DPSUs, including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, BEML, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited & Gliders India Limited and private defence companies will participate in the exhibition and showcase the Indian defence industry’s prowess.

This year, Indian assets, including Dornier aircraft and an Indian Naval Ship, will also participate in the international event, it added.

The MoS Defence will also call on Malaysian Minister of Defence Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin on the sidelines of the exhibition.

The visit will further consolidate the defence cooperation between India and Malaysia. The two nations have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security.

LIMA, established in 1991 and held biennially, is regarded as one of the largest and most significant maritime & aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region.

The exhibition is a platform for defence, commercial and industrial uses. The biennial exhibition for the maritime and aerospace sectors is serving the Asia Pacific region and stands out as a unique trade showcase.