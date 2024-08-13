MoS Defence Sanjay Seth inspects I-Day preparations at Red Fort

Minister of State for Defence Mantri Sanjay Seth conducted an inspection of the preparations for the Independence Day at the Red Fort on Tuesday.

During the inspection, the minister lauded the efforts of NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and officials involved in organising the event.

During his visit, Seth addressed the NCC cadets and NSS volunteers participating in the 78th Independence Day celebrations. He praised their dedication and highlighted their role in various national initiatives, including the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the Clean India Campaign, and International Yoga Day. He described the cadets as future contributors to the country’s unity and integrity, and emphasized their importance in supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Aatmnirbhar Bharat” and “Viksit Bharat.”

He also acknowledged the enthusiasm and commitment of the cadets and presented them with mementoes in recognition of their efforts. He reiterated that the sacrifices of past warriors continue to inspire and guide the nation’s progress.