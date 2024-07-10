MoS Commerce Jitin Prasada calls on toy industry to support Indian artisans

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada encouraged the toy industry to support Indian artisans and nurture creativity and imagination through toys that inspire and educate children across the globe.

Delivering the keynote address at the ‘2nd Edition of Toy CEO Meet’ organised by the Toy Association of India in association with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India, the minister highlighted the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”.

He motivated the participants to continue collaboration and celebrate India’s toy-making legacy

Advertisement

The 2nd Edition of Toy CEO Meet provided a platform for collaboration between the Indian and Global Toy industry, to work towards the mission of positioning India as a Global Toy Hub.

During the stakeholder discussions, global players such as Walmart, IMC Toys, Spin Master, etc. spoke about their own growth stories and expressed enthusiasm to expand operations in India.

The vision shared by the speakers provided the audience with insights into the Indian toy industry and opportunities for growth and collaboration.

The event played a pivotal role in harnessing synergies, leveraging complementary strengths, and capitalising on emerging opportunities in the global marketplace for the Indian toy industry.

Secretary, DPIIT, Rajesh Kumar Singh, while addressing the participants, highlighted that the initiatives of the Government together with the endeavours of the domestic manufacturers have resulted in the remarkable growth of the Indian Toy industry.

These developments indicate India’s increasing self-reliance and enhanced manufacturing prowess in toy manufacturing, he said.

Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv Singh, applauded the efforts made by the Indian Toy industry, especially the Toy Association of India for the successful organisation of the 15th Toy Biz International B2B Expo.

He encouraged the Toy industry members to continue engaging with DPIIT in case of any challenges and expressed that the mission is to make Indian Toys synonymous with quality, uniqueness, innovation, and sustainability.

While discussing the investment opportunities in India for Toys, CEO & MD, Invest India, Nivruti Rai, highlighted that India has a huge market potential for investment due to expanding Toy demand with a growing young population.

The event was a part of the 15th edition of the India Toy Biz International B2B Expo and attended by prominent global players including Walmart, Amazon, Spin Master, IMC Toys, etc., and members from the domestic Toy industry including Sunlord Apparels Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd., Playgro Toys India Pvt. Ltd, etc.