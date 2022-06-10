Moosewala murder: Two shooters of Maharashtra module identified

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has identified two shooters of Maharashtra module that were involved in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala.

The identity of the two accused shooters — Santosh Yadav and Nav Nath Suryawanshi — was revealed during the interrogation of their close aide, Sidhesh Hiraman Kamle a.k.a. Mahakaal, who was arrested from Pune during a joint operation by the Delhi Police and the Maharashtra Police.

Special Commissioner of Police, H.S. Dhaliwal, said both the shooters were paid Rs 3.5 lakh each to commit the gruesome murder of the Punjabi singer.

“It was Mahakaal who introduced both these shooters to the main perpetrators and got Rs 50,000 for it,” the senior police official said.

He also said that the Special Cell has so far identified six of the eight shooters, and among those “the police can confirm the role of 4 shooters”.

During the last media briefing on June 8, Dhaliwal said since the killing of Sidhu Moosewala, four teams of Special Cell were working on it and the probe has so far revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the singer’s killing.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 while he was travelling in a car and around a dozen assailants fired over 30 shots at him. The singer’s autopsy report revealed that his body bore 19 bullet injury marks.