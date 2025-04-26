Monthly pay-off case: SFIO says Kerala CM’s daughter Veena admitted her company didn’t provide services to CMRL

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has stated that Veena T (VeenaVijayan), daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the 11th accused in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) – Exalogic Solutions monthly pay-off case, has admitted that her company did not provide any services to the CMRL.

The SFIO has reportedly stated this in the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed against Veena and others in the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court earlier this month. More information from the charge sheet has now come to light.

The SFIO said Veena gave this statement during interrogation at the agency’s Chennai office. The details of the statement have been revealed in the SFIO charge sheet.

The SFIO charge sheet also states that CMRL officials have given statements that they did not receive any services from Veena’s company.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the SFIO has provided the details of the charge sheet in the case to various Central agencies. The investigation details in the case have been handed over to the National Financial Reporting Authority, Reserve Bank of India, Central Economic Intelligence Bureau, and National Company Law Tribunal.

In this connection, Veena has rejected reports claiming that she admitted her company did not provide any services to the CMRL. She said the propaganda that she gave a statement to the SFIO admitting to receiving money from CMRL without providing services is completely untrue.

The SFIO has levelled serious charges against Veena in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) – Exalogic Solutions monthly pay-off case.

According to the SFIO’s prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed at the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court earlier this month, Veena allegedly diverted funds she received from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to settle the debt of her firm Exalogic Solutions Private Limited with Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited (EICIPL), a company run by Sasidharan Kartha, managing director of CMRL, and caused a financial loss to CMRL, a publicly held company.

An earlier probe by the Income Tax Department and the subsequent order by the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB) had concluded that Rs 1.72 crore was received by Veena Vijayan and her company without rendering any services. Investigations found that private mineral company CMRL committed a fraud amounting to Rs 197.7 crore, which included payments to Veena, her company, and other political figures.