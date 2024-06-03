Monthly pay-off case: Kerala HC adjourns hearing of Congress MLA’s petition

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnathan against the Vigilance Court’s order rejecting his plea, seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged financial transactions between a private mining company and Exalogic Solutions, the IT company owned by T Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to June 18.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan has filed a revision petition in the Kerala High Court, seeking to quash the Vigilance Court order on May 6, which rejected his petition seeking a probe against the CM and his daughter on the allegation that they had received a monthly payment from the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) in return for favouring the operations of the firm.

The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court on May 6 had dismissed the Congress MLA’s petition, stating that the petitioner failed to produce sufficient evidence to order a probe into the allegations. There was no prima facie evidence to support the allegations and hence petition didn’t fall within the ambit of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the court said.

In his revision petition, Kuzhalnadan said that the Vigilance Court had issued the order without examining the evidence given by him in detail.