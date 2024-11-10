Monthly allowance for women, farm loan waiver and more: Kharge unveils MVA manifesto for Maha polls

As Maharashtra gears up for upcoming elections, the Mahavikas Aghadi Alliance on Sunday unveiled its election manifesto, promising “5 Guarantees for Maharashtra,” which spans across areas like women empowerment, equality, family health, agriculture, and youth support.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled the MVA manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule were also present at the manifesto launch event in Mumbai.

At the event, Kharge exuded confidence in MVA’s victory, saying that the assembly elections in Maharashtra will change the future of the country.

“Maharashtra election is a very important election for the country. This election will change the future of the country. We will form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government here, only then will the state progress. Every section of the state including farmers, women and youth will be prosperous,” he stated.

The key highlights of MVA’s manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Elections are

1. Mahalakshmi Scheme: To support women, the Mahavikas Aghadi promised a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 for women. Additionally, free bus services will be provided for them across Maharashtra.

2. Caste census and removal of 50 per cent reservation cap

The alliance pledged to conduct a caste census in Maharashtra, one of the key demands of the Congress and its allies. Additionally, they aim to remove the 50% cap on reservations.

3. Health cover up to Rs 25 lakh

To strengthen health support for families, Mahavikas Aghadi has guaranteed health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh per family.

4. Loan waiver and reward for farmers

Focusing on farmers, the alliance has promised a loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh. To encourage prompt loan repayment, a reward of Rs 50,000 will be given to farmers who repay their loans on time, providing an incentive for responsible financial management in the agricultural sector.

5. Monthly allowance of Rs 4000 to unemployed youth

To address the issue of youth unemployment, the alliance has committed to providing a monthly allowance of Rs 4,000 to unemployed young individuals. This measure is expected to offer financial relief and support young people as they seek stable employment.