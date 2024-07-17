Month of Ramayana begins in Kerala

As Malayalam month Karkitakam dawned on Tuesday, Hindu homes and temples in Kerala resonated with the recital of the Ramayana. The reading of the Ramayana begins on the first day of the month and is completely read by the last day of the month.

The famous Malayalam version of the Ramayana titled Adhyatma Ramayanam Kilippattu written by Thunchath Ezhuthachan is the one recited in the month. After lighting the evening lamp, people sit before Nilavilakku (traditional Kerala lamp) and recite the Adhyatma Ramayanam.

The Ramayana month has been a part of the cultural fabric of Kerala for generations. It is deeply rooted in the religious and spiritual heritage of the state and holds great reverence among the people

Various Hindu organ organisations have planned month-long programmes to mark the ‘Ramayana month’. Religious talks as well as the distribution of food and the traditional medicinal porridge have been organised as part of the programmes.

During the month non-vegetarian food is avoided. Leafy vegetables are eaten and medicinal broth is brewed to fortify the body against diseases. Ayurvedic medicinal potions like kashayam and tonics are consumed to build immunity, and hot oil massages are regularly administered. Karkidaka kanji, a spicy mix of rice and medicinal herbs, is also consumed during this month as it will help to rejuvenate the body at the height of south-west monsoon.