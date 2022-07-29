A month later, man who threw ‘bomb’ at Kerala CPI-M HQ remains untraced

A month after the ‘bomb attack’ at the CPI-M headquarters here, the Kerala Police are still to crack the case and find the ‘culprit’.

The incident happened on June 30 midnight and after a short while, the Left Democratic Front convener and top notch CPI-M leader E.P. Jayarajan blamed the Congress workers for the attack.

However, the Congress-led opposition and also the BJP have been attacking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio, for being unable to track down the culprit.

Both these frontline political parties have expressed fears that the real culprit will not be located “as they might be some CPI-M workers only” and the attack was carried out purposely to deviate from other burning issues facing Vijayan and his government, like the gold smuggling case, etc. Congress has even raised the question of the missing police jeep from near the CPI-M office on the day of attack. A police jeep, which is parked in front of the party office for secuirty purpose, was not there on that day.

To duck the criticism, the Crime branch wing of the Police has now been entrusted with the job of unravelling the case.

After the bomb attack case, the police has increased the night vigil in the capital and the security cover of the CPI-M headquarters has been beefed up.