The onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to be delayed by four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
The monsoon is expected to hit the southern state by June 5 with a four days delay than its normal onset date.
“This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with a model error of plus or minus 4 days,” the IMD said.
June 1 is the normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala, which marks the official commencement of the rainy season in India and the monsoon gradually progresses northward.
IMD forecast for Kerala monsoon in last 6 years (2014-18)
2014
Actual Onset Date: 6 June
Forecast Onset Date: 5 June
2015
Actual Onset Date: 5 June
Forecast Onset Date: 30 May
2016
Actual Onset Date: 8 June
Forecast Onset Date: 7 June
2017
Actual Onset Date: 30 May
Forecast Onset Date: 30 May
2018
Actual Onset Date: 29 May
Forecast Onset Date: 29 May
2019
Actual Onset Date: 8 June
Forecast Onset Date: 1 June