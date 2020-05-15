The onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to be delayed by four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The monsoon is expected to hit the southern state by June 5 with a four days delay than its normal onset date.

“This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to the normal date of onset. The monsoon onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with a model error of plus or minus 4 days,” the IMD said.

June 1 is the normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala, which marks the official commencement of the rainy season in India and the monsoon gradually progresses northward.

IMD forecast for Kerala monsoon in last 6 years (2014-18)

2014

Actual Onset Date: 6 June

Forecast Onset Date: 5 June

2015

Actual Onset Date: 5 June

Forecast Onset Date: 30 May

2016

Actual Onset Date: 8 June

Forecast Onset Date: 7 June

2017

Actual Onset Date: 30 May

Forecast Onset Date: 30 May

2018

Actual Onset Date: 29 May

Forecast Onset Date: 29 May

2019

Actual Onset Date: 8 June

Forecast Onset Date: 1 June