The President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga has conferred the most prestigious and highly distinguished Mongolian State Award – The Order of the Polar Star -to Prof. Shashibala, Dean, Bhavan’s KM Munshi Centre for Indology, and to RK Sabharwal, chairman, and managing director, Engineers India Limited.

The awards were presented by the Ambassador of Mongolia in India, G Ganbold, and the Decree was announced by the Minister Counsellor, Chanrav Burenbayar. Prof. Shashibala was bestowed with this honor for her contribution to the field of culture.

She initiated the presentation of Mongol Kanjur in 108 thick volumes to 70 newly built monasteries by the Government of India. Kanjur and Tanjur are the sacred gems of Mongolia that always sanctified their monasteries. Unfortunately, Mongolia lost them during the most tragic destruction of monasteries.

RK.Sabharwal was awarded for supporting the project of setting up an oil refinery in Mongolia by the Govt. of India which is expected to boost their economy.