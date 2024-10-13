Molested girl set afire by accused’s son in MP

A molestation-accused man’s son allegedly threw petrol on the complainant girl and set her afire after she refused to withdraw her case in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the 19-year-old girl’s house in a village on Saturday. The accused man’s son, Arjun (22) reached the girl’s house and pressurised her to take the molestation case back, which she had lodged against his father, Mangilal (55), six days ago.

When the girl refused, Arjun allegedly threw petrol on her and set her afire. She ran inside the house and her father and other family members somehow managed to douse the fire. They rushed the girl to hospital and also lodged a complaint with the police.

According to Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai, Arjun was arrested soon after the incident. He has been charged with attempt to murder under section 109 (1) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The SP said the victim, who sustained 27 per cent burn wounds, has been admitted to a hospital for advanced health care where her condition is stated to be stable.

Arjun’s father, Mangilal had molested the girl six days ago at an agricultural field after tying her hands. She had somehow managed to escape his attempt to rape her and narrated the incident to her parents. She then lodged a police complaint against Mangilal.

The SP said Mangilal was arrested and charged with using criminal force against a woman intended to outrage her modesty and use of force against a woman intended to disrobe her under sections 74 and 76 of BNS on that day itself.

He was produced in a court, which sent him to jail. The court, however, granted him bail the next day.

Since then, Arjun was pressurising the girl to take back her case and reach a compromise with his father Mangilal.