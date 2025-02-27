Mohan Singh Bisht elected as Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht was on Thursday elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.

The six-time BJP MLA was elected unanimously as there were no other candidates in the fray. His name was proposed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Two separate motions were moved for the election of the Deputy Speaker on the third day of the first session of the newly constituted eighth Delhi Assembly.

Chief Minister Gupta moved the motion: “That, Mohan Singh Bisht, a Member of this House be chosen as the Deputy Speaker of this House.” It was seconded by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The second motion was moved by MLA Anil Kumar Sharma and was backed by MLA Gajender Singh Yadav.

Sharma moved the motion, which reads: “That, Mohan Singh Bisht, a Member of this House be chosen as the Deputy Speaker of this House.”

Gajender Singh Yadav, Member, seconded the motion.

