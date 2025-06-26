Mohali Court sends Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia to 7-day police remand

A court in Punjab’s Mohali on Thursday sent Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Cabinet Minister Bikram Singh Majithia to seven days of police custody. There was a heavy deployment of police personnel when he was produced in the court. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 2, 2025.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Vigilance Bureau Punjab, which arrested Majithia from his residence in Amritsar yesterday, said that preliminary findings indicate that over ₹540 crore of illicit funds have been laundered through multiple channels including unaccounted cash deposits of ₹161 crore into bank accounts of companies controlled by Bikram Singh Majithia, channelization of ₹141 crore through suspected foreign entities, excess deposits of ₹236 crore without disclosure or explanation in company financial statements.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Vigilance Bureau stated that a case has been registered based on a detailed report by the SIT investigating the aforementioned FIR under Sections 25, 27-A, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. Substantial evidence has emerged suggesting extensive laundering of drug money by Bikram Singh Majithia, he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, during a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday, said that 29 mobile phones, eight laptops, and other crucial evidence were recovered from Majithia’s residence.

“His arrest has exposed the unholy alliance among traditional political parties on the drug issue. Their actions have devastated Punjab,” Mann said. He warned that more prominent political figures would soon face arrest and that their properties would either be confiscated or demolished.

“Every link in the chain of drug money, both upstream and downstream, is being thoroughly investigated,” the Chief Minister said, adding that those who have amassed wealth by supporting illegal activities will be held accountable.

Dismissing allegations of political vendetta, Mann asserted that all actions have been taken in accordance with the law. “How can it be political vendetta when the people of Punjab have overwhelmingly rejected the opposition,” he asked.

“The opposition is merely trying to politicize the issue in a desperate attempt to shield itself. But the people of the state are aware of the dubious character of these leaders, and all such efforts will prove futile,” he said.