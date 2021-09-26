Modi visits construction site of new Parliament building

Hours after returning from a hectic visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening visited the construction site of the new Parliament building in the national capital without prior intimation, catching the officials by surprise.

He spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the building.

”Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi inspects construction works of the new parliament building in New Delhi,” the BJP tweeted.

Officials said that despite the nearly 15-hour flight from New York to New Delhi and back-to-back meetings, the Prime Minister was keen to personally see the progress of the building project. During the course of the day, he also addressed the people through his ”Mann Ki Baat’ programme on All India Radio.

Modi instructed the officials to ensure that the Parliament building project was completed well in time.