Modi to chair conference of chief secretaries on December 14-15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the ‘Fourth National Conference of Chief Secretaries’ in Delhi on 14-15 December, it was officially announced on Friday.

It will be another key step towards further boosting the partnership between the Centre and the state governments, an official press note said.

The ‘Conference of Chief Secretaries’ is driven by the PM’s vision to strengthen cooperative federalism and ensure better coordination between the Centre and the states to achieve faster growth and development. The conference has been held annually for the last 3 years.

The first such was held in June 2022 at Dharamshala, followed by the second and the third conference in New Delhi in January 2023 and December 2023, respectively.

The conference will emphasise on the evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action in partnership with the States. It will lay the ground for collaborative action to harness India’s demographic dividend by promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling initiatives, and creating sustainable employment opportunities for both rural and urban populations.

Based on the extensive deliberations between Central Ministries/Departments, NITI Aayog, States/UTs and domain experts, the conference will focus on the theme ‘Promoting Entrepreneurship, Employment & Skilling – Leveraging the Demographic Dividend’ covering best practices and strategies for States/UTs to follow.

Under this overarching theme, special emphasis will be on six areas: Manufacturing, Services, Rural Non-farm, Urban, Renewable Energy, and Circular Economy have been identified for detailed discussions.

Four special sessions will also be held on Frontier Technology for Viksit Bharat, Developing Cities as Economic Growth Hubs, Economic Reforms in States for Investment, and Capacity Building through Mission Karmayogi.