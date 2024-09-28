Modi predicts BJP govt in J&K with absolute majority

Predicting a BJP government with absolute majority for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the heavy voting in the first two phases has indicated that the mood of the people was in favour of the BJP.

Addressing a largely attended poll rally here ahead of the third and final phase of voting for 40 assembly seats on October 1, the PM said the people want peace and a better future for their children, and that is the reason they want a BJP government in J&K.

There has been a strong turnout in favour of the BJP in both phases. Now, we will witness formation of BJP’s first government with an absolute majority in J&K, the PM said.

Advertisement

He further said that the results of J& K Assembly elections will be declared on October 8 during the auspicious Navratri.

This time Vijayadashami will be an auspicious beginning for all of us. Be it Jammu, Samba or Kathua, only one slogan is echoing everywhere and that is of bringing BJP into power in J&K, he declared.

In this election, people are scripting a new chapter. For decades, only Congress, National Conference, and PDP leaders and their families thrived here, while you faced destruction. The Congress party is primarily responsible for the destruction of our generations, he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the people of Jammu never had this opportunity before, and for the first time, “a government of the people’s choice of Jammu is going to be formed. This is the city of temples, and do not let this opportunity go out of your hands.”

“Jammu has suffered gross indiscrimination at the hands of the Congress, National Conference and PDP, and BJP will remove that discrimination,” he said, adding, “I am filled with a great feeling of patriotism when I visit Jammu. Maharaja Hari Singh, Mehr Chand Mahajan and Pandit Prem Nath Dogra have been produced by this land. Today is also the birth anniversary of Martyr Bhagat Singh, I salute his martyrdom.”

Lashing out at the Congress, the PM said “Today’s Congress is completely in the clutches of urban Naxals. When infiltrators come here from abroad, Congress seems to welcome them, seeing them as part of their vote bank, while mocking the pain of their own people. Congress, the National Conference, and PDP are the biggest enemies of the Constitution drafted by Baba Sahib Ambedkar”.

We gave voting rights in assembly elections to the Balmikis and West Pakistani Refugees who were denied this for the past 75 years by the dynastic parties. We have reserved six seats in the assembly for the scheduled tribes.

Modi said remember that time when bullets were fired from Pakistan and the Congress used to wave white flags. When the BJP government responded to the bullets with shells, the people on that side came to their senses.

On this day in the year 2016, on the night of 28th September, a surgical strike was carried out that sent a message that the BJP government will enter their houses to eliminate terrorists.

“You must never forget the Congress party’s attitude. Congress is the party that demanded evidence of the surgical strikes from our Army. Congress is the party that still speaks the language of Pakistan regarding the surgical strikes,” Modi added.