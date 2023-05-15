Modi praises Gujarat CM’s gesture of paying for ailing son’s airlift

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s gesture of paying for the state government’s air ambulance to rush his son to Mumbai has earned him praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister’s son Anuj had suffered a brain stroke on 30 April and was immediately operated upon at a local hospital here. But he had to be airlifted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai the very next day due to some complications.

Since then, the chief minister had been flying in and out of Mumbai almost every second day to be with his ailing son.

Bhupendra Patel has not only paid for the services of the air ambulance flight to Mumbai but also taking regular commercial flights himself to shuttle between the two cities.

Praising this gesture of not availing of the government facility for free, Narendra Modi said the chief minister has set an “excellent example of integrity and simplicity”.

While praying for speedy recovery of the chief minister’s son, the prime minister tweeted “I have faith and trust that his conduct will be an inspiration to millions of people active in public life. I pray for the speedy recovery of his son Anuj”.