‘Modi Modi’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chants in Tokyo as PM gets rousing reception from Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tokyo, received a rousing welcome on Monday from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel New Otani where he will be staying during his trip.

“Har Har Modi”, “Modi Modi”, “Vande Mataram”, and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans reverberated at the hotel as people from the Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister’s arrival.