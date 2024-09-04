Modi miserably failed in protecting people of Manipur: Kharge

In a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the PM has miserably “failed” in protecting the people of the north eastern state.

Referring to the Manipur situation, the Congress chief in a post on X wrote, “Narendra Modi ji it has been 16 months since Manipur has been engulfed in violence, but your ‘double engine’ government has done nothing to mitigate it.”

No measure has been taken which instills confidence among the people of all the communities to ensure peace and normalcy, he alleged.

Advertisement

The Congress president also posed a volley of questions to the PM over the matter.

“Why has the Manipur CM made to brazen it out and has not been sacked by you? Is he not culpable in virtually paralysing the state machinery, and making obnoxious statements, now recorded in public domain? A resignation drama was enacted to shamelessly dodge that bullet,” he said.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, “Modi ji, why have you been so remorseless? Why have you not bothered to set foot in the state? It is because of your ego that people of all communities are suffering. Your government’s rank incompetency and shamelessness has not been able to start even a fundamental peace process.”

“Bombing through drone attacks have just taken place in Imphal West district and the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) seems to be asleep at the wheel. Even your own BJP leaders and their houses are being attacked. Was the (Manipur) Governor removed because she raised her voice against the deplorable conditions of the relief camps?,” he said.

Mentioning about relief camps, the Congress chief said, “At least 235 people have been killed. Countless injured. 67,000 people have been displaced and thousands including women and children continue to languish in relief camps with deplorable conditions. Apart from internal turmoil, now a National Security threat also looms large at the borders of Manipur.”

“Prime Minister Modi ji, you have miserably failed in protecting the people of Manipur. Manipur turmoil is another stark addition to the long list of your betrayals to the people of India,” added Kharge.

It may be mentioned that the PM has been facing criticism from the Opposition parties for not visiting the northeastern state. They have been accusing the BJP-led governments in the State as well as the Centre that it has failed to resolve the issue.