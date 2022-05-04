Modi meets Norwegian counterpart, reviews bilateral relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store in Copenhagen on Wednesday and reviewed the ongoing activities in bilateral relations and discussed future areas of cooperation.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the second India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since the assumption of office by Prime Minister Store in October 2021.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, “Both Prime Ministers reviewed the ongoing activities in bilateral relations and discussed future areas of cooperation.”

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that Norway’s skills and India’s scope provided natural complementarities.

Both leaders discussed the potential for deepening engagement in areas like Blue Economy, renewable energy, green hydrogen, solar and wind projects, green shipping, fisheries, water management, rainwater harvesting, space cooperation, long term Infrastructure investment, health and culture.

Discussions also took place on regional and global developments.

As members of UNSC, India and Norway have been engaging with each other in the UN on global issues of mutual interest.

Modi is on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France, which started from May 2 aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation. It is the Prime Minister’s first visit abroad in 2022.

On Tuesday, Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and discussed a wide range of issues, including regional and global matters.

The two leaders held talks in a one-on-one format, followed by delegation level talks.

Both Prime Ministers reviewed progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. Discussions covered cooperation in renewable energy, especially offshore wind energy and green hydrogen, as well as skill development, health, shipping, water and the Arctic, among others.

The Prime Minister appreciated the positive contribution of Danish companies in India to flagship programmes. Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the positive role of Indian companies in Denmark.