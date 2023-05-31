Modi launches month-long BJP campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Maha Jansampark, BJP’s month-long campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan, in view of the assembly polls covering 10 adjoining districts of Ajmer and eight Lok Sabha and 45 assembly constituencies.

“There was no dearth of money for the progress and development of the country but as I said quoting Rajiv Gandhi 85 per cent commission was made in every project and other Central schemes. The BJP government has sealed such corruption holes and contained leakage,” the Modi continued his tirade against previous governments before 2014.

“Congress never could bring the One Rank, One Pension scheme (OROP) because its budgetary support was just Rs 500 crore, while the BJP government paid Rs 1,800 crore as arrears to the ex-soldiers, and over Rs.65, 000 crore on overall OROP,” he stressed.

Referring to infant mortality rate and mother mortality rate before 2014, the PM said vaccination against the diseases could touch a figure of 60 per cent and remaining 40 per cent of women-child did not get secured life, but we are doing 100 per cent vaccination,” he pointed to one more milestone of his government.

Congress always raised the slogan and budgetary support to ‘Garibi Hatao’ (eradication of poverty), and deceived the poor people, but the BJP-led NDA government benefited people including women in all sectors from providing free LPG under Ujjwala, medical care under Ayushman, loan facilities, water from tap at home, enabled farmers to get Kisan Credit cards and many other multifold schemes for youth too, Modi asserted.

In his entire speech (about 45 minutes), he kept accusing the grand old party of being afraid of building border area roads. He reminded that his government began the journey with ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ in 2014, now the experts at world fora are saying that India was about to eliminate ‘ati garib’ (poor) in India.

He said, “Congress was creating a blood-sucking corrupt system…it was making the country hollow, we handled it and today India is famous in the world, its work speaks for itself.”

Among others who shared the dias included union ministers GS Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, former CM Vasudhara Raje, BJP State President C P Joshi, Leader of Opposition R S Rathore, and elected MLAs and MPs of the Ajmer division and adjoining districts.