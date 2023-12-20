Modi is the most powerful and popular leader: MP Governor Mangubhai Patel

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most powerful and popular leader not only of the country but also of the world, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said the common man strongly believes that “Modi Ji’s guarantee is the guarantee of fulfilling all guarantees”.

Addressing the first session of the 16th State Assembly of MP on Wednesday, the governor showered praise on PM Modi.

Mr Patel said, “Maananiya Pradahaanmantri ji ke gauravshaali netratva mein vigat saadhe-nau varshon mein Bharat mein ‘Maai-Baap Sarkaar’ ke yug ki samapti aur ‘Sevak Sarkaar’ ke yug ka praarambh hua hai.” (The era of ‘Ruler Government’ has ended and the era of ‘Servant Government’ has begun in India in the past nine-and-a-half-years under the proud leadership of the respected PM).

He pointed out that Modi has clearly said that the country’s poor, farmers, women and youth are the real VIPs in his eyes. “The mission of improving the life of the people of the country through the double-engine government under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi has been totally successful,” the MP governor claimed.

Appreciating the record high voting percentage (nearly 78 per cent) in the recent MP State Assembly polls, in which the ruling BJP retained power by a thumping majority, the Governor said it was an indication of the people’s trust in PM Modi’s guarantees. He said the newly formed BJP government in MP is committed to fulfilling all promises of the BJP’s election manifesto for the state by following PM Modi’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath – Sabka Vikaas – Sabka Vishwaas – Sabka Prayaas’.

He said the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp yatra’ has been launched in MP too and it would ensure the people’s welfare and the state and the country’s overall development. The governor reiterated that PM Modi’s guarantee begins from where others lose hope.

The governor expressed hope that the new CM Dr Mohan Yadav and all MLAs of the Assembly would make all out efforts in public life to ensure the welfare of people and development of the state so that Madhya Pradesh becomes developed and self-sufficient.