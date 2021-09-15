PM Modi to inaugurate defence office complexes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Defence Office Complexes for army, navy and air force officers here on Thursday.

Located at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue the new defence offices complexes will be able to accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, including Army, Navy and Air Force, according to a PMO note here.

“The buildings will provide modern, secure and functional working spaces. An Integrated Command and Control Centre has been established for managing building operations, while also catering to the end to end safety and surveillance of both the buildings,” the note further added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt, MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat besides heads of Armed Forces will be present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Defence Office Complex at Africa Avenue. He will interact with the officers of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and civilian Officers. He is also slated to address the gathering on the occasion.

One of the features of new Defence Office Complexes buildings is the use of new and sustainable construction technology called LGSF (Light gauge steel frame), which reduced construction time from 24-30 months in case of conventional RCC construction. The buildings utilize resource-efficient green technology and promote environment friendly practices. The state-of-the-art complexes are also energy efficient, with comprehensive security management measures, according to the PMO.