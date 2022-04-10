Modi to hold virtual meeting with US President on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday, coinciding with the ”2+2″ministerial dialogue between the foreign and the defence ministers of the two countries in Washington.

The two Leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today. The Russia-Ukraine conflict will obviously be high on the agenda of the two leaders.

”The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” the MEA said.

The two leaders’ virtual interaction will precede the ”2+2” dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.