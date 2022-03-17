Modi to hold summits with Japanese & Australian PMs: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold back-to-back summits with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison over the next five days to discuss a range of global developments, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as bilateral issues.

“The India-Japan Summit will be held on 19 March. At the invitation of PM Modi, PM of Japan Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi on 19-20 March for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be the first meeting between these two leaders,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He said Modi and his Australian counterpart will hold the 2nd India-Australia virtual summit on 21 March. “This Summit follows the historic first virtual summit which was held on 4 June 2020 when our bilateral relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership,” he added.