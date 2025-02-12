Modi highlights tech and screen time issues, urges viewers to tune into Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging the growing concerns surrounding the role of technology, gadgets during exams, and increased screen time among students, called these issues some of the biggest dilemmas faced by students, parents, and teachers today. He urged everyone to watch the third episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha scheduled to be aired on 13th February.

In response to a post on X by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, he shared: “Technology…the role of gadgets during exams…more screen time among students… These are some of the biggest dilemmas students, parents, and teachers face. Tomorrow, 13th February, we have @TechnicalGuruji and @iRadhikaGupta discussing these aspects during a ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ episode. Do watch. #PPC2025 #ExamWarriors.”

The 2025 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will feature an inspiring lineup of guests. Today, actress Deepika Padukone spoke about emotional well-being, self-expression, and mental health. The upcoming episodes will see Olympic champion MC Mary Kom, along with Avani Lekhara and Suhas Yathiraj, discussing the importance of discipline, goal-setting, resilience, and stress management. Experts in nutrition, Shonali Sabherwal and Rujuta Diwekar, alongside Revant Himatsingka (Food Farmer), will share insights into how healthy eating and quality sleep contribute to academic success.

Actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will inspire students to develop a positive mindset and let go of negative thoughts, while spiritual leader Sadhguru will offer mindfulness techniques for maintaining mental peace and clarity.

Moreover, the 2025 edition will highlight motivating stories from toppers of various exams, including UPSC, IIT-JEE, CBSE, ICSE, and others, alongside students who have participated in past editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha. They will share how the programme influenced their preparation and success.