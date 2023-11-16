Modi guarantee means Adani’s government will be formed in 2024: Rahul Gandhi

On a whirlwind poll campaign in three districts of Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed “Modi guarantee” means Adani’s government will be formed in 2024.

“Modiji says it is Modi’s guarantee, which means Adani’s government will be run. But our (Congress) guarantee means, the government of farmers, labourers, backward classes, dalits and tribals will be formed,” he told a mammoth rally at Sadulshahar in Sriganganagar district of the state.

“We transfer money into the pockets of the poor. They (Modi) put it in Adani ji’s pocket,” he said.

“I have made up my mind that if the Congress is voted to power in Rajasthan, a caste survey would be completed, and we will inform the backward class about their population and rights”, he said.

“And if the Congress comes to the Centre, a caste survey would be done in the entire country,” Gandhi added.

On recent remarks of BJP’s top leaders on law and order and terrorism, he said, “Wherever BJP leaders go, they spread hatred. They make one caste fight with another caste. Will make one religion fight with another religion. The Congress party does the treatment. We open the shop of love in their market of hatred, strengthen the country and brings everyone together.”

He also reminded the people about the Ashok Gehlot government’s seven guarantees and asked the people to vote the party in power.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasara and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot accompanied the Gandhi scion.

The polling in 199 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.