Modi greets Mamata Banerjee on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her birthday.

”Best wishes to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi on her birthday. Praying for her long and healthy life,” the PM wrote on ‘X’.

Born in 1955, Banerjee is often referred to as ‘Didi’ (elder sister).

Banerjee has been serving as the eighth Chief Minister of West Bengal since 20 May, 2011. She is also the first woman CM of the state. She has also served at the Centre as a Union Minister, holding key portfolios. She founded the All India Trinamool Congress in 1998 after separating from the Indian National Congress, and became its second chairperson later in 2001.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wished her on the occasion in a social media post on ‘X’ in Bangla. Both the Congress and the Trinamool congress are part of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance of the Opposition parties.