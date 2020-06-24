Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Modi government’s Unlock 1 move saying it has resulted in a sharp increase in the Coronavirus cases as well as hiked the petrol and diesel prices.

“The Modi government has ‘unlocked’ the Corona epidemic and petrol-diesel prices,” tweeted Gandhi today with a graph showing a spike in Coronavirus cases and fuel prices.

His remarks come as Diesel has become the most expensive auto-fuel in the country overtaking petrol for the first time in a long while as the oil marketing companies on Wednesday raised its pump prices by 48 paisa while keeping the price of the other fuel unchanged.

In Delhi, diesel is now priced at Rs 79.88 per litre while petrol prices remains at Tuesday level of Rs 79.76 a litre. This makes diesel the most expensive auto fuel in the basket for the first time in the Capital.

Petrol and diesel price rise entered its 17th day in a row on Tuesday with an increase by 20 paise and by 55 paise per litre respectively, bringing their total per litre rates at same levels.

The 17th daily increase in rates, since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision, has taken diesel prices to fresh highs. Petrol price too is at a two-year high.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Coronavirus situation in the country, India on Wednesday recorded 15,968 new cases and 465 deaths in the biggest one-day jump.

With this, the Coronavirus tally has reached 4,56,183 while the death toll stands at 14,476.