Modi govt to make farmers self-reliant, transform agriculture landscape of India: Chouhan

Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday that the Central government would make farmers self-reliant and transform the agriculture landscape of India.

Addressing a convention of farmers organized under the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ (VKSA) in Jammu, the minister paid homage to the soldiers stationed at the border areas and lauded the enduring resilience of farmers living under the constant shadow of cross-border threats.

Emphasizing the government’s dedication to national security and agricultural prosperity, he upheld the valour of Indian soldiers and recognized the significance of Operation Sindoor, during which precise strikes were conducted on terror infrastructure across the border. “It was a necessary step, Pakistan’s attempts to infiltrate with drones and missiles were dealt with decisively. This is a tribute to the strength of our armed forces and the will of the Indian people,” he said.

The minister underlined the vital role of farmers living in border regions, describing them as the second line of defence. Terming the courage of farmers as unmatched, he said despite facing constant danger farmers continue to cultivate the land and feed the nation.

The minister assured the farming community of the region that their concerns, particularly regarding land rights, security infrastructure, and access to government schemes, have been heard. “The demand for more bunkers in vulnerable areas will be strongly raised in New Delhi. Your safety is our priority,” he affirmed.

Addressing the critical issue of water sharing with neighbouring countries, the minister criticized the decisions of the previous government that allowed 80 per cent of India’s water resources to flow out of the country. “These water resources belong to Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan and other areas of the country. I commend the prime minister for putting the Indus Water Treaty on hold. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee rightly opposed the decision to give away our precious resources,” he said.

The minister praised the renowned RS Pura Basmati rice, noting that productivity is expected to rise with the introduction of advanced agricultural techniques and research. “I am here to experience first-hand the life and challenges of farmers in border areas. Together, we will ensure that schemes like PM Kisan Nidhi reach every deserving farmer,” he said.

On the Central government’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said there can be no developed India without ‘Viksit Krishi’.

He said the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry, State Agriculture Ministry, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendra and all agricultural institutes should work together as a team to realise this goal.

Stressing the importance of collaboration, Chouhan highlighted that VKSA is a progressive step towards connecting scientists, officials, and farmers.

He also reiterated the government’s proactive role in advancing agricultural research assuring that there would be no shortage of funding for research and innovation.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to taking the country forward. “Modiji’s goal is to build a glorious, powerful, prosperous, rich and developed India,” he added.

Terming the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan as a result-driven initiative, he expressed confidence that its benefits including higher crop yields and reduced input costs would be evident as early as the upcoming Kharif season.

The Union Minister informed that ICAR has 113 institutes across the country and the government is working to bridge the gap between laboratories and farmlands. “With 16,000 agricultural scientists under ICAR, scientists will visit villages as a team along with agricultural extension officers to educate farmers about new seed varieties and innovative farming practices,” he said.

Chouhan further stated that during the 15-day campaign from May 29 to June 12, agricultural scientists will visit villages to guide farmers on sustainable farming practices and plan for the Kharif season.

The campaign aims to educate farmers about modern technologies for major Kharif crops specific to different regions, raise awareness about beneficial government schemes and policies, guide farmers on using Soil Health Cards for crop selection and balanced fertilizer application, and collect feedback to understand farmer-led innovations and steer research directions accordingly.

Earlier, he formally inaugurated a newly established Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), a collective initiative aimed at empowering small and marginal farmers by enhancing their bargaining power, improving access to markets, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The FPO is expected to play a pivotal role in streamlining agricultural production and ensuring better returns for farmers through collective marketing and value addition.

He assured the gathering of farmers and agriculturalists that the Government of India will provide all possible help for further improving the agricultural efficiency and productivity.